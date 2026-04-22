Cat desperately meows for help outside of a gym – does anyone answer her pleas?

Crete, Greece - When a woman from Greece noticed that a street cat was watching her work out at the gym, her heart broke – the animal was visibly unwell. Finally, she decided that the four-legged friend deserved a happy ending.

Weightlifter Elena Tserniatevits was spotted by a street cat at the gym. Despite her initial doubts, the Greek decided to take care of the animal. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@elenitevich

Elena Tserniatevits was training that rainy day in a gym in Heraklion when she noticed that she was being watched: a grey and white cat had taken a seat in front of the gym's large windows and was following her every move.

"While I was training, a cat appeared at the window and meowed in distress," Elena explained in her viral Instagram post showing footage of the life-changing moment.

"She was in terrible condition, constantly scratching and biting herself," she added.

"She followed me everywhere I went, so I stopped my workout and thought about how I could help her."

The Greek tried to continue her training, but she could barely focus on anything other than the stray. Taking a closer look at the animal, she noticed several wounds and bald patches on the small, emaciated body.

"Seeing her in that state – clearly sick and seeking connection despite her pain – made it impossible for me to walk away," she told The Dodo. "I knew then that she wasn't just passing by; she was asking for help."

As she was at a loss as to how to help the cat, Elena initially drove home and left her animal spectator alone with a heavy heart.

But the thought of the sick creature wouldn't let her go: "My soul ached for her... I kept thinking: What if I were the one sick, itchy, and hungry every single day, with no one to help me?"