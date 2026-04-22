Cat desperately meows for help outside of a gym – does anyone answer her pleas?
Crete, Greece - When a woman from Greece noticed that a street cat was watching her work out at the gym, her heart broke – the animal was visibly unwell. Finally, she decided that the four-legged friend deserved a happy ending.
Elena Tserniatevits was training that rainy day in a gym in Heraklion when she noticed that she was being watched: a grey and white cat had taken a seat in front of the gym's large windows and was following her every move.
"While I was training, a cat appeared at the window and meowed in distress," Elena explained in her viral Instagram post showing footage of the life-changing moment.
"She was in terrible condition, constantly scratching and biting herself," she added.
"She followed me everywhere I went, so I stopped my workout and thought about how I could help her."
The Greek tried to continue her training, but she could barely focus on anything other than the stray. Taking a closer look at the animal, she noticed several wounds and bald patches on the small, emaciated body.
"Seeing her in that state – clearly sick and seeking connection despite her pain – made it impossible for me to walk away," she told The Dodo. "I knew then that she wasn't just passing by; she was asking for help."
As she was at a loss as to how to help the cat, Elena initially drove home and left her animal spectator alone with a heavy heart.
But the thought of the sick creature wouldn't let her go: "My soul ached for her... I kept thinking: What if I were the one sick, itchy, and hungry every single day, with no one to help me?"
Athlete takes in a grateful street cat
For this reason, she rushed back to the area the next morning with a tin of sardines to feed the cat.
Unlike other street cats, this one was surprisingly trusting and always sought Elena's company.
From close up, she noticed that the four-legged friend was in even worse shape than expected. The cat needed urgent treatment.
Together with her mom, Elena drove the kitten to a vet, where it once again showed its best side.
"She sat calmly in my mother's arms in the car while I drove," she said. "It felt like she knew she was finally being rescued."
As none of the animal shelters in the area had a free place for the bundle of fur, Elena was then faced with a difficult decision: she didn't want to leave the cat on the streets of Crete, but was also hesitant to take her home as her German shepherd didn't get along with other animals.
In the end, however, she found the perfect solution! Elena interrupted the renovation work in her house, thus creating a place where the cat could be temporarily accommodated without bumping into the dog.
As soon as she has fully recovered from the stresses and strains of the past, Elena wants to find a family for the kitty. Until then, the Greek woman is documenting the ongoing rescue operation on Instagram.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@elenitevich