Cat discovered in crate on side of the road – with a heartbreaking note

Northport, New York – One woman's curiosity saved this cat ! When a Long Island woman returned to the abandoned pet carrier that she'd spotted on her drive home, she found a kitty without food and water, along with a handwritten note.

This cat was found stuck in a crate by a stop sign in the early spring heat. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@northportcatrescue

It was hot in New York back in May, and seeing an animal crate next to a stop sign had one woman so worried she went back to investigate, as Northport Cat Rescue Association explained on Instagram.

And it was a good thing she returned: inside the crate, she found a desperate four-year-old cat without food or water.

The woman took the poor animal home, and the dehydrated cat went right for the water.

Then, she got to work contacting local shelters.

The cat, now called Mittens, ended up at Northport Cat Rescue Association.

As soon as she saw the note accompanying the kitty, shelter director Lora Wild knew this was a sad situation.

"Whoever had her definitely loved her," Wild told Newsweek, "They must have been desperate."

The note said that the four-year-old cat was originally from Kentucky. It described the kitty as loving and cuddly before asking the crate finder to "please look after me." The letter even included the cat's birthday.

Even though Wild felt for the Muffin's previous owner, the shelter worker emphasized that this isn't how a pet should be treated.