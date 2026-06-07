Cat discovered in crate on side of the road – with a heartbreaking note
Northport, New York – One woman's curiosity saved this cat! When a Long Island woman returned to the abandoned pet carrier that she'd spotted on her drive home, she found a kitty without food and water, along with a handwritten note.
It was hot in New York back in May, and seeing an animal crate next to a stop sign had one woman so worried she went back to investigate, as Northport Cat Rescue Association explained on Instagram.
And it was a good thing she returned: inside the crate, she found a desperate four-year-old cat without food or water.
The woman took the poor animal home, and the dehydrated cat went right for the water.
Then, she got to work contacting local shelters.
The cat, now called Mittens, ended up at Northport Cat Rescue Association.
As soon as she saw the note accompanying the kitty, shelter director Lora Wild knew this was a sad situation.
"Whoever had her definitely loved her," Wild told Newsweek, "They must have been desperate."
The note said that the four-year-old cat was originally from Kentucky. It described the kitty as loving and cuddly before asking the crate finder to "please look after me." The letter even included the cat's birthday.
Even though Wild felt for the Muffin's previous owner, the shelter worker emphasized that this isn't how a pet should be treated.
Northport Cat Rescue Association says this kind of abandonment is criminal
Wild told Newsweek that Mittens' abandonment by the side of the road without food or water constitutes a criminal offense.
The shelter informed the SPCA, and footage from the surrounding surveillance cameras is already being reviewed.
Wild and the organization pointed out that there are safe alternatives for surrendering a pet.
Despite her daunting ordeal, Mittens is a very sweet cat.
"Anyone who meets her would fall in love with her," she said. "She would be a wonderful addition to any family."
The rescued animal is with a foster home, and the shelter is accepting applications for her adoption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@northportcatrescue