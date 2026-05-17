Cat falls from 15th floor and suffers serious injury – but she doesn't get help for days

Boston, Massachusetts - A few days ago, every pet owner's worst nightmare came true when a young cat fell from the 15th floor of a high-rise building and had to wait for over 72 hours until she could finally be operated on!

Mazy's operation is expensive – the doctors expect the operation to cost around $15,000. © Screenshot/Facebook/MSPCA-Angell

"They say cats always land on their feet. While that may not always be true, it certainly was for Mazy," joked the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston via Facebook.

According to the clinic, the one-year-old kitty fell onto the fifth landing of the apartment complex – over ten stories down. Mazy's owners did not bring the animal to the clinic until three days after the incident.

It's not yet clear why medical treatment was arranged so late, as the full extent of her injuries only became clear to the vets when they arrived at the medical center after taking X-rays.

"Mazy has a collapsed lung, and even more critically, both of her front paws were fractured completely away from the bones in her forearms," the clinic explained.

Given her condition, every second counted for the animal team. The biggest concern was the collapsed lung. Throughout the operation, Mazy was under particularly close observation, as reported by People.