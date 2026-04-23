Cat has hilariously extreme reaction to dog sibling's new haircut: "She said who TF is that!"

Elizabeth, New Jersey - After Bailey the dog 's visit to the hairdresser, Coco the cat reacted with complete confusion, making countless viewers laugh online.

Coco the cat went viral online with her visibly confused reaction to her dog sibling's haircut. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@angelarosetv

In a viral clip on TikTok, the Himalayan cat can be seen meeting her newly groomed animal roommate – but she acts as if she were dealing with a stranger!

Coco cautiously peeks out from behind the couch with ruffled fur and a tense posture.

Step by step, she approaches the dog, but keeps her distance and watches every movement suspiciously.

The dog, on the other hand, appears absolutely calm and unsuspecting, strolling past Coco almost awkwardly – without understanding why he is suddenly being treated like an intruder.

It is precisely this contrast that makes the video so entertaining and amusing. The unusual situation attracted many viewers, many of whom shared similar experiences with their own pets.