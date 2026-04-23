Cat has hilariously extreme reaction to dog sibling's new haircut: "She said who TF is that!"
Elizabeth, New Jersey - After Bailey the dog's visit to the hairdresser, Coco the cat reacted with complete confusion, making countless viewers laugh online.
In a viral clip on TikTok, the Himalayan cat can be seen meeting her newly groomed animal roommate – but she acts as if she were dealing with a stranger!
Coco cautiously peeks out from behind the couch with ruffled fur and a tense posture.
Step by step, she approaches the dog, but keeps her distance and watches every movement suspiciously.
The dog, on the other hand, appears absolutely calm and unsuspecting, strolling past Coco almost awkwardly – without understanding why he is suddenly being treated like an intruder.
It is precisely this contrast that makes the video so entertaining and amusing. The unusual situation attracted many viewers, many of whom shared similar experiences with their own pets.
Commenters adore confused cat's reaction to dog grooming
"the cloud... so angry," laughed one commenter as another wrote, "Poor Bailey is like 'What did I do?!'"
"It’s like when babies see their dads without beards for the first time," added a third with laughing emojis.
Many commenters just wrote variations of the cat or dog's supposed inner monologue, one writing, "She said who TF is that" and another saying, "The cat: Wait [until] Bailey hears about this."
Another TikTok viewer even thanked the poster for the positive effect of the clip: "I just had a panic attack and your video made me smile and calm down. So I just came here to say thank you for making my day better."
"You can share my emotional support cat," the pet owner said in a video responding to the comment.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@angelarosetv