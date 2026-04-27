Cat has hilariously over-the-top reaction to new decor item: "My cat is absolutely terrified!"

A harmless home decor purchase was apparently too much for these cats ! Their owner bought a new bath mat and triggered an unexpectedly dramatic reaction, as a viral video shows.

A harmless home decor purchase was apparently too much for these cats! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@edwardisgay

In the TikTok video, a cat can be seen suddenly jumping back at the sight of something truly alarming – a brand new bath mat.

Apparently, the unfamiliar striped bathroom accessory seems to be anything but harmless for the wary feline... does she know something we don't?!

"Just bought a new bath mat and my cat is absolutely terrified of it," explains the onscreen text.

Within a short time, numerous viewers reacted to the funny clip and reported similar behavior from their own kitties.

In fact, the reaction is not unusual, as cats react strongly to changes in their environment.

They use their body language to clearly show whether they are feeling insecure, anxious, or relaxed. These signals are often used to avoid conflicts and assess their surroundings.