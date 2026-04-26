Cat is hilariously horrified by new kitten brother: "Female rage"

Even her owners were not prepared for Mishka's initially icy welcome. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@weasleytheoneeyedcat

The pretty tortoiseshell cat had led a quiet, all-around happy life until then and was clearly used to being the undisputed queen of her home.

But then came the big moment: one day, a "joyful" surprise awaited her in the living room – a small, fluffy, red kitten, ready for play, fun, and cuddles.

Without even trying to hide her feelings, Mishka gave the new arrival a look that could hardly have been colder.

Rather, it was as if she was making it unmistakably clear to the little cat who was in charge.

A TikTok video of this first interesting encounter quickly went viral with the caption, "female rage."

But as is so often the case, time proved its gentle talent: the new kitten named Weasley slowly grew up and found his place in the family after all.