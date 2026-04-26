Cat is hilariously horrified by new kitten brother: "Female rage"

By Benjamin Richter

Some surprises just don't go down well, as the owners of a sassy cat named Mishka found out the hard way.
Even her owners were not prepared for Mishka's initially icy welcome.
Even her owners were not prepared for Mishka's initially icy welcome.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@weasleytheoneeyedcat

The pretty tortoiseshell cat had led a quiet, all-around happy life until then and was clearly used to being the undisputed queen of her home.

But then came the big moment: one day, a "joyful" surprise awaited her in the living room – a small, fluffy, red kitten, ready for play, fun, and cuddles.

Without even trying to hide her feelings, Mishka gave the new arrival a look that could hardly have been colder.

Cat moms are rescued with their kittens – then comes a touching surprise!
Cats Cat moms are rescued with their kittens – then comes a touching surprise!

Rather, it was as if she was making it unmistakably clear to the little cat who was in charge.

A TikTok video of this first interesting encounter quickly went viral with the caption, "female rage."

But as is so often the case, time proved its gentle talent: the new kitten named Weasley slowly grew up and found his place in the family after all.

As Mishka's owners told TikTok, although the older cat still has a grumpy side, she now shares her own four walls with Weasley without any problems. The two even now cuddle together sometimes!

With a little patience, the first frosty encounter turned into a sweet feline friendship.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@weasleytheoneeyedcat

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