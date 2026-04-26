Cat is hilariously horrified by new kitten brother: "Female rage"
The pretty tortoiseshell cat had led a quiet, all-around happy life until then and was clearly used to being the undisputed queen of her home.
But then came the big moment: one day, a "joyful" surprise awaited her in the living room – a small, fluffy, red kitten, ready for play, fun, and cuddles.
Without even trying to hide her feelings, Mishka gave the new arrival a look that could hardly have been colder.
Rather, it was as if she was making it unmistakably clear to the little cat who was in charge.
A TikTok video of this first interesting encounter quickly went viral with the caption, "female rage."
But as is so often the case, time proved its gentle talent: the new kitten named Weasley slowly grew up and found his place in the family after all.
As Mishka's owners told TikTok, although the older cat still has a grumpy side, she now shares her own four walls with Weasley without any problems. The two even now cuddle together sometimes!
With a little patience, the first frosty encounter turned into a sweet feline friendship.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@weasleytheoneeyedcat