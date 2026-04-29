Cat librarian of Oxford University goes viral, and the pictures are unmissable
Oxford, UK - Studying can be tough work! That's why Oxford University's Lady Margaret Hall library has an unofficial "emotional support" cat named Issy.
This hardworking feline has been helping students for the last six years.
Librarian Jamie Fishwick-Ford has been working at Lady Margaret Hall for ten years, and six years ago she decided to bring her cat Issy (aka Isambard Kitten Brunel) to work with her.
Issy's breed, Siberian Forest Cat, is hypoallergenic, which makes things easier for anyone with cat allergies at the school.
Now, Issy is an unofficial support animal, according to People.
Before Issy, the university was more "dog-oriented." The college has two canines on the coat of arms, and lots of staff bring their pups to work.
"The college had a policy allowing you to bring dogs to work, as long as they mostly stayed in your office and you got permission [from] anyone else whose office they visited," Jamie said.
"But I prefer cats. So, [I] decided to get a cat and bring them to work instead of a dog. I follow the same policy as the dogs," she added.
This cat helps support students through emotional turmoil
Students who miss their pets often ask to pet the fluffy assistant librarian.
"It can be really tough being away from home for the first time and away from pets you've known all your life, and it's a lot easier to phone up your parents if you miss them than to phone up your cats," Jamie said.
According to his owner, this cat is even sweeter when he senses people are upset.
"He's always very friendly and calm, but he's even more so when someone is upset or crying," she said.
"He's had several people come to him in tears after they've accidentally deleted their dissertations or so on."
Issy doesn't just spread love in the library. He also accompanies his owner to the pub and takes the bus with her to work.
"On the bus, he expects to get attention from the other passengers and will 'meow' until he gets [it]," she laughed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fishwickford