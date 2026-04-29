Cat librarian of Oxford University goes viral, and the pictures are unmissable

Oxford, UK - Studying can be tough work! That's why Oxford University's Lady Margaret Hall library has an unofficial "emotional support" cat named Issy.

The Siberian Forest Cat "Issy" has become an unofficial support animal. © Screenshot/Instagram/@fishwickford

This hardworking feline has been helping students for the last six years.

Librarian Jamie Fishwick-Ford has been working at Lady Margaret Hall for ten years, and six years ago she decided to bring her cat Issy (aka Isambard Kitten Brunel) to work with her.

Issy's breed, Siberian Forest Cat, is hypoallergenic, which makes things easier for anyone with cat allergies at the school.

Now, Issy is an unofficial support animal, according to People.

Before Issy, the university was more "dog-oriented." The college has two canines on the coat of arms, and lots of staff bring their pups to work.

"The college had a policy allowing you to bring dogs to work, as long as they mostly stayed in your office and you got permission [from] anyone else whose office they visited," Jamie said.

"But I prefer cats. So, [I] decided to get a cat and bring them to work instead of a dog. I follow the same policy as the dogs," she added.