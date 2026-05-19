Cat lover races to save two premature kittens – today they're unrecognizeable!

San Diego County, California - When Pixie the cat was born prematurely, she weighed only 49 grams instead of the usual 100 grams. Fortunately, Pixie ended up with Hannah Shaw, an expert on newborn kittens and founder of the "Orphan Kitten Club."

Kittens Pixie (left) and Puck (right) were born prematurely. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kittenxlady

The animal rights activist knew she had hard work ahead of her – but then a second premature kitten soon arrived.

Puck came to Shaw three days later.

At 60 grams, the little one was also far too light, but he turned out to be even less mature than Pixie.

"He did not have all of his fur yet," Shaw told The Dodo in an interview.

"[Preemie kittens] have kind of a gummy appearance and texture to them when they're still meant to be in utero."

She would have preferred to introduce the cats to each other straight away, but that was too risky as their immune systems were still developing.

After two weeks, the Californian took the plunge. Puck the cat still hadn't opened his eyes at this point.

Pixie, on the other hand, could already see him, but her mere presence seemed to give him comfort.

What happened between the kitties over the next few days made the foster mom's heart soar.