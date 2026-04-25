Cat moms are rescued with their kittens – then comes a touching surprise!

Cumming, Georgia - When the team at Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters heard about two cats and their kittens in mid-April , everyone expected it to be business as usual. But when the caretakers received a call and looked inside the box containing the furry friends, they saw something they won't soon forget...

The two cat moms came to the shelter with their kittens. © Screenshot/Facebook/Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters

There, two mother cats had teamed up to look after their eleven kittens together, and the felines didn't seem to care which of them was nursing which baby.

"It is uncommon to see two mother cats come together to share resources, nursing one another's babies, and just working together to stay alive," said Karlie Lucas, the shelter's social media expert, in an interview with The Dodo.

According to the report, the moms were not doing particularly well when they came to Furkids.

They were covered in dirt and underweight. For this reason, they were thoroughly examined and vaccinated. Since then, the wind has changed.

"They're doing wonderfully," Lucas told the outlet. "Currently in foster care and raising their two sets of babies together."

Meanwhile, there are some theories as to why the animal mamas are sticking together so well.