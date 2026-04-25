Cat moms are rescued with their kittens – then comes a touching surprise!
Cumming, Georgia - When the team at Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters heard about two cats and their kittens in mid-April, everyone expected it to be business as usual. But when the caretakers received a call and looked inside the box containing the furry friends, they saw something they won't soon forget...
There, two mother cats had teamed up to look after their eleven kittens together, and the felines didn't seem to care which of them was nursing which baby.
"It is uncommon to see two mother cats come together to share resources, nursing one another's babies, and just working together to stay alive," said Karlie Lucas, the shelter's social media expert, in an interview with The Dodo.
According to the report, the moms were not doing particularly well when they came to Furkids.
They were covered in dirt and underweight. For this reason, they were thoroughly examined and vaccinated. Since then, the wind has changed.
"They're doing wonderfully," Lucas told the outlet. "Currently in foster care and raising their two sets of babies together."
Meanwhile, there are some theories as to why the animal mamas are sticking together so well.
Could the two cat moms be related?
Per the report, her keepers suspect that the kitty with the black and white fur is the daughter of the other mother cat, which would explain their close bond.
In addition, the supposed daughter is said to watch the other mother raise the kittens – perhaps to learn from her.
"It's a really beautiful thing to witness," Lucas enthused, adding, "We're so happy we could step up to help this adorable little family."
At the moment, the furry friends are getting all the time they need with their offspring.
Meanwhile, the animal shelter is hoping that at least the two adult animals can find a new home together in the future.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters