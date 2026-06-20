Cat-obsessed sisters hilariously convince parents to keep kitten with "rescue" ruse

These sisters knew their parents wouldn't be thrilled about wanting a cat of their own. So they hatched a creative plan: they staged the "rescue" of a supposedly abandoned kitten on the roadside.

With a clever trick, the young women persuaded their parents to adopt a cat. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coookkiieee2

The sisters brought the tiny ball of fur home and convinced their family that the cat had just happened to find her way to them.

The plan worked at first and even went unnoticed for about a year, as TikTok user @coookkiieee2 recently recounted in a viral video.

The girls' parents eventually discovered that the supposed rescue was actually due to their children's acting chops!

They wanted to hand the kitten over to a local animal shelter right away, but the sisters flatly refused.

While the furry friend lounges peacefully on the living room sofa, she probably has no idea that a creative ruse secured her a loving home.

After all, sometimes the strongest bond between a person and an animal can form in the most unexpected ways.