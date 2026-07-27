Cat on a walk solves a two-month-old mystery!

Dublin, Ireland – A cat named Coco was on a leisurely walk with her owners when she meowed to sound the alarm. Something was wrong, and Coco had the key to solving a two-month-old missing cat mystery.

During a walk, Coco sounded the alarm with her frantic meows. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cocosniffing

"Coco started making these urgent, frantic meows that we'd never heard before," Pili, Coco's owner, told The Dodo.

Coco's owners, Pili and Nick, followed their feline's desperate calls and quickly realized Coco had spotted a striped tomcat in a tree, who looked quite frightened.

"The tabby leaned down, and the two of them started gently sniffing noses while Coco kept up this soft, concerned chirping," Pili said.

The whole scene was unusual for Pili and Nick, because Coco usually gives other cats a wide berth.

"That was the moment we knew something wasn't right. Coco seemed genuinely concerned about him," the owner explained.

The couple knew they had to rescue this poor creature, but were unsure how to go about it. While they were figuring out how to catch the cat, the animal made a shocking move.