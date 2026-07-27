Cat on a walk solves a two-month-old mystery!
Dublin, Ireland – A cat named Coco was on a leisurely walk with her owners when she meowed to sound the alarm. Something was wrong, and Coco had the key to solving a two-month-old missing cat mystery.
"Coco started making these urgent, frantic meows that we'd never heard before," Pili, Coco's owner, told The Dodo.
Coco's owners, Pili and Nick, followed their feline's desperate calls and quickly realized Coco had spotted a striped tomcat in a tree, who looked quite frightened.
"The tabby leaned down, and the two of them started gently sniffing noses while Coco kept up this soft, concerned chirping," Pili said.
The whole scene was unusual for Pili and Nick, because Coco usually gives other cats a wide berth.
"That was the moment we knew something wasn't right. Coco seemed genuinely concerned about him," the owner explained.
The couple knew they had to rescue this poor creature, but were unsure how to go about it. While they were figuring out how to catch the cat, the animal made a shocking move.
Coco the cat solves a missing cat mystery
"While we were frantically Googling 'how to catch a cat without getting scratched,' he had already packed himself up," Pili explained.
The tabby voluntarily leapt into Coco's carrier. The couple was thrilled that no catnapping was required.
The same evening, they took the cat to a local animal clinic.
"Leaving him there was surprisingly emotional," Pili said. "We had only known him for a few hours, but he'd completely won us over."
While the cat had a microchip, it wasn't registered. Pili and Nick were determined to help find this feline's owners or adopt the animal themselves. They struck gold on social media.
"[I] found a missing cat post from April 26th, over two months earlier," Pili said. "The photo looked exactly like our mystery tabby. We were convinced we'd solved a cold case."
She contacted the owners, who picked up the "runaway" from the clinic the very next morning. Surprisingly, a few days later, Coco and her owners ran into the same cat again!
Pili reached out to the owners again: They explained that their cat had become an escape artist and that the missing-cat notice was outdated. The cat had learned to escape and come back home on its own.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cocosniffing