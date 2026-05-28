Cat owner is left speechless after her "talking" kitty's blunt reaction to music: "Noisy!"

Washington - Sometimes it helps to play some tunes in the background during work to improve concentration and mood. This cat owner didn't expect her kitty's reaction to the chosen music , however!

Cat Bjørn can communicate thanks to so‑called “speech buttons.” Each colorful button stores a word that sounds when pressed. © Screenshot/TikTok/@bjornsbuttons

The cat named Bjørn, who lives with his owner Ambrosia Short, made it perfectly clear that he disapproves of his owner's music choices.

He does this with so‑called "word buttons," each a colorful key programmed with a single word. In Ambrosia’s case, cat Bjørn suddenly shouted "loud" and "ouch" by pressing the corresponding buttons with his velvet paw.

In a viral TikTok video, you can see the 8‑year‑old feline purposefully sprinting toward the purple and blue buttons, whose meanings he has memorized in advance.

This way, he can clearly tell his owner what he thinks of the musical background.

According to this furry critic, the music is too "noisy" and "ouch" – Bjørn the reviewer has spoken!