Cat owner is left speechless after her "talking" kitty's blunt reaction to music: "Noisy!"
Washington - Sometimes it helps to play some tunes in the background during work to improve concentration and mood. This cat owner didn't expect her kitty's reaction to the chosen music, however!
The cat named Bjørn, who lives with his owner Ambrosia Short, made it perfectly clear that he disapproves of his owner's music choices.
He does this with so‑called "word buttons," each a colorful key programmed with a single word. In Ambrosia’s case, cat Bjørn suddenly shouted "loud" and "ouch" by pressing the corresponding buttons with his velvet paw.
In a viral TikTok video, you can see the 8‑year‑old feline purposefully sprinting toward the purple and blue buttons, whose meanings he has memorized in advance.
This way, he can clearly tell his owner what he thinks of the musical background.
According to this furry critic, the music is too "noisy" and "ouch" – Bjørn the reviewer has spoken!
Cat communicates via "word buttons"
Of course, Ambrosia turned the music off immediately so as not to further torment her pet.
She noted elsewhere that Bjørn is a bit on the dramatic side. Regardless, the cat mom still respects his boundaries.
Since he can communicate through the talking buttons, the animal knows pretty well how he feels and what he needs. We love a self-advocating king!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@bjornsbuttons