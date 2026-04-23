Cat owners do "love test" with their kitties, and the hilarious results are going viral!

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles, California - Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil from Los Angeles conducted a "love test" with their cats Princess, Millie, and Chase. The hysterical results have been causing a lot of laughter online!

When Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil look at Princess the cat, she looks down in shame.
When Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil look at Princess the cat, she looks down in shame.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

This is certainly not what the two of them had in mind.

In the viral post's caption, they explain the rules of the "experiment."

Whoever the test subject looks at first is supposedly loved more by the animal.

Cat has hilariously extreme reaction to dog sibling's new haircut: "She said who TF is that!"
Cats Cat has hilariously extreme reaction to dog sibling's new haircut: "She said who TF is that!"

The problem is that when Kareem and Fifi start with their furry friend Princess, she doesn't look at either of them at first, but lowers her eyes in shame.

The pair waits in vain for a few seconds. Then the cat turns her head slightly in Fifi's direction, but continues to look down.

The cat mom then lowers her head slightly, allowing her to look into the cat's eyes for a moment – and celebrates this as a victory.

Next up is Millie the cat, and her turn is much more eventful!

Viral Insta video shows cats' funny reactions

Chase the cat actually looked at Fifi first, but Kareem plays it wrong and asks the cat to come to him.
Chase the cat actually looked at Fifi first, but Kareem plays it wrong and asks the cat to come to him.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

The poor animal no longer has an eye on its right side, so Millie can see much better with her left eye than Fifi.

Her head quickly turns in his direction, which he sees as a point in his favor.

Last but not least comes Chase the cat. He looks down at first, even closing his eyes. It doesn't look good for either owner.

Dog dad picks up his Corgi from daycare – what he sees there has everyone rolling with laughter!
Dogs Dog dad picks up his Corgi from daycare – what he sees there has everyone rolling with laughter!

But then it finally becomes clear. The house cat turns his head towards Fifi and looks her straight in the eye.

Kareem can't take this lying down!

He quickly stretches his arms towards the four-legged friend. Chase then makes a big leap onto the man's shoulder.

Kareem then leaves with a big grin – Fifi, on the other hand, is not as amused! Is it time for a rematch?

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

More on Cats: