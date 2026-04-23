Cat owners do "love test" with their kitties, and the hilarious results are going viral!
Los Angeles, California - Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil from Los Angeles conducted a "love test" with their cats Princess, Millie, and Chase. The hysterical results have been causing a lot of laughter online!
This is certainly not what the two of them had in mind.
In the viral post's caption, they explain the rules of the "experiment."
Whoever the test subject looks at first is supposedly loved more by the animal.
The problem is that when Kareem and Fifi start with their furry friend Princess, she doesn't look at either of them at first, but lowers her eyes in shame.
The pair waits in vain for a few seconds. Then the cat turns her head slightly in Fifi's direction, but continues to look down.
The cat mom then lowers her head slightly, allowing her to look into the cat's eyes for a moment – and celebrates this as a victory.
Next up is Millie the cat, and her turn is much more eventful!
Viral Insta video shows cats' funny reactions
The poor animal no longer has an eye on its right side, so Millie can see much better with her left eye than Fifi.
Her head quickly turns in his direction, which he sees as a point in his favor.
Last but not least comes Chase the cat. He looks down at first, even closing his eyes. It doesn't look good for either owner.
But then it finally becomes clear. The house cat turns his head towards Fifi and looks her straight in the eye.
Kareem can't take this lying down!
He quickly stretches his arms towards the four-legged friend. Chase then makes a big leap onto the man's shoulder.
Kareem then leaves with a big grin – Fifi, on the other hand, is not as amused! Is it time for a rematch?
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing