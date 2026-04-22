Cat sent back to the shelter after five years for this heartbreaking reason: "Through no fault of his own"
Bridgewater, New Jersey - After five years, Zeke the cat was returned to his old shelter, Beacon Of Hope Animal Rescue – and the reason why his owners suddenly don't want him anymore is like a stab in the heart.
The couple who have given Zeke a home for all these years are getting divorced, and neither of them wants anything more to do with the poor animal.
"Through no fault of his own, he’s now back in a cage – confused, scared, and missing the life he once had," the animal shelter wrote on Instagram.
The staff posted a heartbreaking video in which the abandoned house cat looks sadly into the camera – and appears quite insecure on the spot.
"He’s shy at first (understandably), but give him a little time… and oh, he loves pets. The kind where he leans in, closes his eyes, and finally feels safe again," the post reads.
Fortunately, a lot has happened for Zeke since then.
Did Zeke the cat find his happy ending?
A few days later, the animal shelter responded with enthusiasm.
"We are beyond grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Zeke. We’ve received so many applications and are currently in the process of carefully vetting each one to find him the absolute best forever home," reads another Instagram post.
"Thank you to every single person who reached out wanting to give this sweet boy the life he deserves – it truly means everything to us," the team concludes.
Soon enough, another update confirmed that the cat got his happily ever after.
"Our viral prince is officially HOME," wrote she shelter.
"Because of this community, Zeke found his forever family and he’s already thriving – playing with his new toys, soaking up freedom outside of a cage, and settling into his happy ending."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beaconofhopeanimalrescue