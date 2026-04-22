Cat sent back to the shelter after five years for this heartbreaking reason: "Through no fault of his own"

Bridgewater, New Jersey - After five years, Zeke the cat was returned to his old shelter, Beacon Of Hope Animal Rescue – and the reason why his owners suddenly don't want him anymore is like a stab in the heart.

Zeke the cat seems confused! It's not his fault, and he doesn't seem to understand how he got into this situation.

The couple who have given Zeke a home for all these years are getting divorced, and neither of them wants anything more to do with the poor animal.

"Through no fault of his own, he’s now back in a cage – confused, scared, and missing the life he once had," the animal shelter wrote on Instagram.

The staff posted a heartbreaking video in which the abandoned house cat looks sadly into the camera – and appears quite insecure on the spot.

"He’s shy at first (understandably), but give him a little time… and oh, he loves pets. The kind where he leans in, closes his eyes, and finally feels safe again," the post reads.

Fortunately, a lot has happened for Zeke since then.