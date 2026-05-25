Cat takes shower with owner – and stays totally calm: "The most desensitized cat from Craigslist"
Dallas, Texas - This cat from Texas is special – in his very own way. Together with owner Makayla Brooke, she's currently taking the hearts of TikTok and Instagram users by storm. The reason for this is the enormous calmness that the pet radiates – even when she gets into situations that cats generally hate!
Makayla provides the proof in a TikTok video from earlier this month, which has since received more than 18 million clicks.
In it, she gets down to business quickly with her furry friend.
Human and animal meet in the shower, where the 24-year-old clearly enjoys holding her cat under her arm.
She at least looks a little skeptically towards the shower head from time to time, but she doesn't put up any resistance.
Then it starts: the trained ballet dancer gets her furry friend really wet. She may open her eyes a little from time to time, but she doesn't lose her cool!
To demonstrate how calm the kitty is, Makayla turns the wet cat back and forth and upside down after the "martyrdom," but the cat remains unperturbed.
Back in the living room, however, there is at least a small turnaround.
Craigslist kitty becomes a viral sensation
The cool cat is now a bit winded as he stands there like a wet poodle.
Then, it suddenly starts: as if stung by a tarantula, the cat sprints across the room!
His owner laughs and tries to calm him down with her words.
In addition to Makayla, numerous viewers enjoy the cat's unique antics.
The TikTok audience alone has already given the video nearly three million likes. More than 10 million clicks have been recorded on Instagram in the same period.
Meanwhile, many in the comments section are calling for more kitty content.
Since then, Makayla has delivered. She actually uses her accounts for her ballet videos, but now, her cat has to get involved more often so the fun can continue!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@xmakaylabrooke