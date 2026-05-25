Cat takes shower with owner – and stays totally calm: "The most desensitized cat from Craigslist"

Dallas, Texas - This cat from Texas is special – in his very own way. Together with owner Makayla Brooke, she's currently taking the hearts of TikTok and Instagram users by storm. The reason for this is the enormous calmness that the pet radiates – even when she gets into situations that cats generally hate!

Makayla Brooke's cat is remarkably unbothered by the shower. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@xmakaylabrooke

Makayla provides the proof in a TikTok video from earlier this month, which has since received more than 18 million clicks.

In it, she gets down to business quickly with her furry friend.

Human and animal meet in the shower, where the 24-year-old clearly enjoys holding her cat under her arm.

She at least looks a little skeptically towards the shower head from time to time, but she doesn't put up any resistance.

Then it starts: the trained ballet dancer gets her furry friend really wet. She may open her eyes a little from time to time, but she doesn't lose her cool!

To demonstrate how calm the kitty is, Makayla turns the wet cat back and forth and upside down after the "martyrdom," but the cat remains unperturbed.

Back in the living room, however, there is at least a small turnaround.