Cat too terrified to move shows his true, adorable colors after rescue

Brooklyn, New York – A cat named Gambino was abandoned this month in Brooklyn, New York. The poor animal was so scared, it stayed in the exact same spot for three days.

An abandonded cat found a spot that it felt safe and then refused to move. © Screenshot/Instagram/pawsofhopenyc

"Just before I arrived, I was told a group of kids tried to grab him, and a younger friendly cat in the same spot was a victim of animal abuse," Gissell, the director of Paws of Hope NYC, wrote on Instagram.

When the rescuer arrived at the spot Gambino had been hiding, the feline was gone. Rescuers were worried the cat had been hurt or forced to leave his hiding spot.

Fortunately, a neighbor spotted the black and white cat behind the fence in front of the house.

The rescue director, Gissell, told LoveMeow that they were thrilled to have kept this cat from harm.

"During the rescue, another abandoned cat was discovered at the same location with injuries consistent with animal abuse, revealing the danger Gambino narrowly escaped."