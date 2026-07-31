Cat too terrified to move shows his true, adorable colors after rescue
Brooklyn, New York – A cat named Gambino was abandoned this month in Brooklyn, New York. The poor animal was so scared, it stayed in the exact same spot for three days.
"Just before I arrived, I was told a group of kids tried to grab him, and a younger friendly cat in the same spot was a victim of animal abuse," Gissell, the director of Paws of Hope NYC, wrote on Instagram.
When the rescuer arrived at the spot Gambino had been hiding, the feline was gone. Rescuers were worried the cat had been hurt or forced to leave his hiding spot.
Fortunately, a neighbor spotted the black and white cat behind the fence in front of the house.
The rescue director, Gissell, told LoveMeow that they were thrilled to have kept this cat from harm.
"During the rescue, another abandoned cat was discovered at the same location with injuries consistent with animal abuse, revealing the danger Gambino narrowly escaped."
Gambio is a real cuddly cat
"Sometimes, the person who changes a cat’s fate isn’t the one who finds them. It’s the one who gives them somewhere to go," Gissell wrote on Instagram.
In a follow-up post, the rescuer emphasized the power of a neighborhood: "Community involvement is a critical part of saving vulnerable animals. Without foster homes, cats like Gambino cannot leave dangerous situations and begin their journey toward recovery and adoption."
After his rescue, Gambino has started to relax. He's no longer the petrified cat crouching in the corner.
This kitty is a cuddler. As Lovemeow reports, Gambino's favorite thing is to be held like a baby.
Gambino has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and screened for various feline diseases.
Thankfully, he got a clean bill of health. The only thing this black and white kitty needs is a forever home.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/pawsofhopenyc