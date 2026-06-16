Cat vanishes amid massive farm fire – her owners' hearts stop when they find her

Tobermory, Canada - A farm owner recently endured a nightmare: in the middle of the night she was jolted awake by a fire raging on her property. The flames destroyed an entire building and killed an animal. After the blaze, the farm cat Beth vanished without a trace. When the once‑sleek feline reappeared, her owner could barely recognize her!

Beth, the barn cat, was horribly disfigured in a fire. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@laurelysebaert

Laurel Ysebaert will probably never forget the night of February 28: "early this morning, our barn caught fire and burned to the ground,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

Neither she nor her family were injured, but a newborn calf did not survive the incident.

In addition to the material damage and the severe emotional strain, Laurel initially had to worry about her beloved cat Beth, who disappeared during the fire.

"I recall seeing her shadow running away from the blaze, so I was confident that she had gotten out and was just laying low somewhere," the Canadian said.

A few hours later her husband spotted what seemed to be a stray cat scurrying across the yard in Tobermory.

"this afternoon, andy called me over because he said there was some random cat in the backyard that looked sick, and it couldn't be beth because this cat was orange. but it was beth," she explained.

Her husband didn't recognize the animal because the flames had completely disfigured her.

"she looked like she had literally run through fire - whiskers gone, bald swollen face, crispy ears, her bright white fur singed orange, all four paws burnt," Beth's owner said. "she looked BAD."