Cat's adorably annoyed reaction to this kitty-obsessed toddler is hysterical!

This little girl loves her cat Marcus more than anything, and she probably thinks he feels the same way about her. But does the kitty love little Summer? Well...

This little girl loves Marcus the cat more than anything, but does he feel the same way about her? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tstanford8

Two viral videos from this month show how Marcus actually feels about the toddler.

A clip from the beginning of April is doing particularly well, with the little girl happily warbling a song for her furry friend. But where is he?

The problem is first explained in onscreen text: "POV: your toddler is obsessed with your cat but your cat wants nothing to do with your toddler."

The film then pans to the other end of the room, where Marcus sits around the corner, looking exasperated.

Summer can't possibly see the cat sitting there – which is presumably his intention.

At least the toddler can't see what Marcus thinks of her, so he doesn't have to worry. Meanwhile, many others can laugh about the silly moment.

Need more convincing? Check out the other viral evidence of the cat's true feelings!