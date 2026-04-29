Cat's adorably annoyed reaction to this kitty-obsessed toddler is hysterical!
This little girl loves her cat Marcus more than anything, and she probably thinks he feels the same way about her. But does the kitty love little Summer? Well...
Two viral videos from this month show how Marcus actually feels about the toddler.
A clip from the beginning of April is doing particularly well, with the little girl happily warbling a song for her furry friend. But where is he?
The problem is first explained in onscreen text: "POV: your toddler is obsessed with your cat but your cat wants nothing to do with your toddler."
The film then pans to the other end of the room, where Marcus sits around the corner, looking exasperated.
Summer can't possibly see the cat sitting there – which is presumably his intention.
At least the toddler can't see what Marcus thinks of her, so he doesn't have to worry. Meanwhile, many others can laugh about the silly moment.
Need more convincing? Check out the other viral evidence of the cat's true feelings!
Second viral TikTok video shows Marcus the cat's disdain
In the second viral video, Summer goes one better. She uses a kid's microphone and mini loudspeaker to "entertain" the cat, who can't escape her this time.
"Summer singing to Marcus - her favorite song - Opalite by @Taylor Swift," reads the commentary next to the viral hit, in which the cat makes his resentment clear in a different way.
Now that Marcus can no longer hide, he looks at the camera with a horrified expression.
Summer doesn't notice, however, and continues to sing to the cat with impressive fervor.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tstanford8