Cats are sworn enemies until this sudden change: "Watch how my cats fall in love!"

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles, California - Fifi Furrha's cats Chase and Princess have come a long way since they first met one another! A viral Instagram video montage shows the curious evolution of their relationship firsthand.

Princess (the cat with the almost white fur) and Chase the kitty don't give each other any love at the beginning of the video, and both deal out powerful blows. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing In the post, Chase and Princess stand off, glaring with angry eyes. Then they start hitting each other. It goes on like this for a while, with the furry enemies giving it all they've got. Sometimes the two animals tussle more aggressively and chase each other around in a frenzy. Dogs Shelter dog goes viral with simple gesture begging for attention There's no peace to be seen between them – but that's not the end of the story!

Viral Instagram video shows hilarious twist between the cats

Plot twist! At the end of the clip, cats Princess and Chase turn out to be besties. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing "See how my cats fall in love with each other," it says. If you continue watching the video, you will be surprised a few seconds later. Suddenly, Chase and Princess are lying peacefully next to each other as if nothing had ever happened. Dogs Stray dog keeps running to the same house for tragic reason: "They simply didn't want him anymore" But it gets even better! Princess suddenly cuddles up to Chase lovingly. Later, she even licks him clean, which the other cat is only too happy to put up with. How could this turn of events have happened? Fifi seems to know. In the commentary next to the video, she explains: "Some call it fighting..I call it flirting."