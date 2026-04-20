Cat's cold "betrayal" of her owner gets millions laughing on Instagram

Florida - Everyone knows that cats play by their own rules, but it doesn't make rejection feel any better, as cat owner Cathy knows. She recently shared a video of her pet choosing her husband over her – to the amusement of millions on Instagram!

This cat clearly has a favorite human and it's not its mama. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tofufuthefloof

The Siberian cat named Tofu was sitting on the coffee table when her owners both called her from the sofa.

The kitty was clearly weighing her options: mom or dad.

After a moment of consideration, Tofu had made a clear decision: Dad.

The caption of the now-viral video on Instagram reads: "Nothing humbles you more than a cat that looks at you, considers you, and chooses someone else. Worst betrayal."

Tofu's owner, Cathy, says the cat was supposed to be her emotional support animal, but Tofu had other ideas, and bonded with her husband instead!

"You can literally see her pause and consider her options before confidently choosing my husband. Every time," Cathy told Newsweek."It's a humbling experience, to say the least."

The relatable situation struck a chord with animal lovers worldwide. The video boasts millions of views, and many commented that they, too, have felt the sting of being ignored by their pet.

Cathy claims that she's basically the "spare."