Cat's cold "betrayal" of her owner gets millions laughing on Instagram
Florida - Everyone knows that cats play by their own rules, but it doesn't make rejection feel any better, as cat owner Cathy knows. She recently shared a video of her pet choosing her husband over her – to the amusement of millions on Instagram!
The Siberian cat named Tofu was sitting on the coffee table when her owners both called her from the sofa.
The kitty was clearly weighing her options: mom or dad.
After a moment of consideration, Tofu had made a clear decision: Dad.
The caption of the now-viral video on Instagram reads: "Nothing humbles you more than a cat that looks at you, considers you, and chooses someone else. Worst betrayal."
Tofu's owner, Cathy, says the cat was supposed to be her emotional support animal, but Tofu had other ideas, and bonded with her husband instead!
"You can literally see her pause and consider her options before confidently choosing my husband. Every time," Cathy told Newsweek."It's a humbling experience, to say the least."
The relatable situation struck a chord with animal lovers worldwide. The video boasts millions of views, and many commented that they, too, have felt the sting of being ignored by their pet.
Cathy claims that she's basically the "spare."
This kitty has a clear preference between her owners
Despite the cat's clear preference for her husband, Cathy hasn't given up hope.
She says that Tofu has been showing more affection towards her recently. "I'd like to think I’m slowly moving up in the rankings," Cathy explained.
"Still very much a work in progress, though; one day, I'll earn full cuddling rights!"
Hopefully, Tofu will choose her first soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tofufuthefloof