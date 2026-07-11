Cat's dramatic response to owner's new IKEA furniture costs her $5,000: "Glad he didn't overreact"
New York, New York – When a 28‑year‑old New Yorker bought a new IKEA wardrobe, she had no idea the purchase would end up costing her several thousand dollars! It all stemmed from the fact that her cat wasn't exactly thrilled with the new furniture...
Hallie Walker, who works as an actor in the Big Apple, recounts in a video on Instagram what happened.
"Just brought Clancy home again after an extended stay at the emergency vet," she says to the camera, while, in the background, her orange cat can be seen sitting in a wardrobe.
According to her, the 28‑year‑old had bought a storage system from the Swedish furniture retailer a few days earlier.
The modular wardrobe has been popular with customers for years because it allows a custom combination of frames, doors, and interior fittings.
Moreover, Pax is generally priced lower than wardrobe systems from other manufacturers.
Unlike Hallie, who therefore acquired an affordable storage solution that fits her apartment, cat Clancy found the wardrobe anything but pleasant. "Clancy didn't like it at all," says the New Yorker.
But the cat's aversion to the IKEA piece quickly escalated: the feline began to physically fight back against the Pax wardrobe!
Clancy the cat's stress sends him to the emergency vet
In the video, Hallie reveals what happened next: "He didn't like it so much that, out of stress and protest, he actually crystallized his urine and blocked his urinary tract."
Urinary crystals are tiny, crystalline mineral deposits in the bladder.
If left untreated, they can lead to painful bladder infections – or, as in Clancy's case, life‑threatening urethral blockages.
The cat owner rushed her four‑legged friend straight to an animal clinic, where Clancy had to stay for several days.
Fortunately, the animal was saved – but at a steep cost, as it later turned out.
"$5,000 later, we're home. We're unblocked," Hallie says with a slightly manic smile.
And that's not all: Clancy has had a "miraculous change of heart" and now loves to hang out in the storage system!
Hallie's video has already gone viral, with plenty of hilariously sarcastic comments.
"Glad he didn't overreact," one user wrote, while another joked, "This is so cat core."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@hallieawalker