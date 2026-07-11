Cat's dramatic response to owner's new IKEA furniture costs her $5,000: "Glad he didn't overreact"

New York, New York – When a 28‑year‑old New Yorker bought a new IKEA wardrobe, she had no idea the purchase would end up costing her several thousand dollars! It all stemmed from the fact that her cat wasn't exactly thrilled with the new furniture...

Hallie Walker describes the crazy situation involving her cat and a new IKEA cabinet in a video. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hallieawalker

Hallie Walker, who works as an actor in the Big Apple, recounts in a video on Instagram what happened.

"Just brought Clancy home again after an extended stay at the emergency vet," she says to the camera, while, in the background, her orange cat can be seen sitting in a wardrobe.

According to her, the 28‑year‑old had bought a storage system from the Swedish furniture retailer a few days earlier.

The modular wardrobe has been popular with customers for years because it allows a custom combination of frames, doors, and interior fittings.

Moreover, Pax is generally priced lower than wardrobe systems from other manufacturers.

Unlike Hallie, who therefore acquired an affordable storage solution that fits her apartment, cat Clancy found the wardrobe anything but pleasant. "Clancy didn't like it at all," says the New Yorker.

But the cat's aversion to the IKEA piece quickly escalated: the feline began to physically fight back against the Pax wardrobe!