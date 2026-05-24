Chubby cat is prescribed exercise by vet – her family comes up with a funny way to enforce it!

By Christian Norm

Ohio - Miss Kitty the cat is so seriously overweight that her vet put her on a diet. Since then, she has received a lot of attention on her owner's TikTok account. The reason: her hysterical training regimen!

Miss Kitty the cat impresses with her tough training in a viral hit on TikTok. But some people sense a catch – and they're right. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jillbissett The cat puts on an impressive performance in the video, which shows Jill Bissett's son carrying the XXL kitty outside. Surprisingly, Miss Kitty doesn't sit there bored in the sun, but gets down to business, sprinting as if she were about to take part in a marathon. Her impressive gallops can be seen several times in the viral hit. Cats Starving cat is fed by kind store owners – and his display of gratitude melts hearts! But wait – how are they getting the animal to run when she supposedly isn't a fan of exercise?

How are they getting the cat to exercise?

Miss Kitty the cat only wants one thing – to go back inside the house! © Screenshot/TikTok/@jillbissett Some skeptical users want to know whether the house cat is in such a hurry because she just wants to get back inside the house. The answer from the mother of two is clear in a sub-comment – it's true, Miss Kitty is running in the direction of the house in hopes of going back in. That makes sense for the cat, who is described as being lazy by her owner. Dogs Dog owner adopts another golden retriever to entertain her older one – but things don't go to plan! Meanwhile, some have been left hanging after the viral hit. They have since asked Jill Bissett for more videos on her page, and the woman has indeed added several more on TikTok so people could follow along with the cat's health journey.