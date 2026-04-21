Crusty cat makes heartwarming transformation after being rescued from streets
Brazil - A woman from Brazil rescued a cat covered in crusty scabs, and the kitty's transformation is shocking: he's a brand new cat!
Most people would have given the cat covered in crusty scabs a wide berth, but Renata refused to leave this sick kitty on the streets.
"He was just skin and bones," she told The Dodo.
The orange cat was clearly sick, and his coat was either scabbed over or terribly matted.
The stray's face was so crusted over that he looked disfigured. He had wounds and painful blisters everywhere.
Renata thinks the cat had been abandoned and was surviving on scraps from locals.
Instead of deeming him a hopeless case, the Brazilian woman rescued the cat and named him Renatinho.
A visit to the vet came with some difficult news. "When the vet ran the tests, we realized how serious the situation was," Renata explained. "His little body was fighting against everything at the same time."
Brazillian woman says rescuing this cat saved her too
Despite the cat's condition, Renata was intent on doing everything in her power to save Renatinho.
After medication, treatment, and lots of love and care, the cat is healthy and looks like a whole new animal.
He's also got a new home with his rescuer.
Renata describes Renatinho as a "healthy, playful" kitty that refuses to leave her owner's side.
Renata even says that saving the cat healed her.
"I was recovering from almost two years of depression," she explained. "Finding him felt like a moment of faith and hope."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ogatorenatinho