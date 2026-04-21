Crusty cat makes heartwarming transformation after being rescued from streets

Brazil - A woman from Brazil rescued a cat covered in crusty scabs, and the kitty's transformation is shocking: he's a brand new cat!

This cat was in bad shape, but he's transformed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ogatorenatinho

Most people would have given the cat covered in crusty scabs a wide berth, but Renata refused to leave this sick kitty on the streets.

"He was just skin and bones," she told The Dodo.

The orange cat was clearly sick, and his coat was either scabbed over or terribly matted.

The stray's face was so crusted over that he looked disfigured. He had wounds and painful blisters everywhere.

Renata thinks the cat had been abandoned and was surviving on scraps from locals.

Instead of deeming him a hopeless case, the Brazilian woman rescued the cat and named him Renatinho.

A visit to the vet came with some difficult news. "When the vet ran the tests, we realized how serious the situation was," Renata explained. "His little body was fighting against everything at the same time."