Kitten begs for rescue from bleak abandonment in plastic bag – is she going to be okay?
Wales, UK – The man was only supposed to mow a public lawn for the city council, but then he discovered an abandoned bag on the basketball court. His plans for the day were quickly derailed when he opened the bag's zipper and discovered two sad kitten eyes staring back.
A young cat had been inside the plastic bag; at least it had some food with it, but just a smattering of dry pellets.
The worker took the kitty home to the area near Caldicot.
Then his partner, who drove the poor furball to the vet, took over.
The animal‑welfare organization RSPCA was also notified there.
Apparently, the poor kitten was left on an open lawn, in a zippered bag that was almost entirely closed except for a small gap.
The little one tried sticking her head out to look for help, and that's when she was discovered by the passerby.
Of course, the rescuer was mainly concerned with finding out whether the three‑month‑old cat was in good health.
RSPCA Cymru shares rescue cat update on Facebook
Fortunately, it turned out that the animal patient was, for the most part, perfectly fine.
She only needed treatment for gastrointestinal issues – diarrhea – and fleas.
Had the cat not been discovered in time, however, the story could have ended very differently.
She may have suffocated in the plastic bag or otherwise died from neglect if she had been left out in the elements for a long period of time.
Shelter workers at the RSPCA are determined not to let the person who did this to the kitten get away with it.
They are currently conducting a thorough investigation to resolve the case.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/RSPCA Cymru