Kitten begs for rescue from bleak abandonment in plastic bag – is she going to be okay?

Wales, UK – The man was only supposed to mow a public lawn for the city council, but then he discovered an abandoned bag on the basketball court. His plans for the day were quickly derailed when he opened the bag's zipper and discovered two sad kitten eyes staring back.

This bag looked suspicious to a council worker in Risca, Wales. © Screenshot/Facebook/RSPCA Cymru

A young cat had been inside the plastic bag; at least it had some food with it, but just a smattering of dry pellets.

The worker took the kitty home to the area near Caldicot.

Then his partner, who drove the poor furball to the vet, took over.

The animal‑welfare organization RSPCA was also notified there.

Apparently, the poor kitten was left on an open lawn, in a zippered bag that was almost entirely closed except for a small gap.

The little one tried sticking her head out to look for help, and that's when she was discovered by the passerby.

Of course, the rescuer was mainly concerned with finding out whether the three‑month‑old cat was in good health.