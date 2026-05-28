Kitten miraculously survives an accidental 100-mile joyride!
Breezewood, Pennsylvania – This lucky baby cat survived what must have been a very wild ride. A poor kitten accidentally traveled across Pennsylvania after it climbed into a car's radiator grill.
"This morning, our police department received an unusual call: a baby kitten was found stuck in the grill of a resident’s car in Kennedy Highlands," wrote the Kennedy Township Police Department on Facebook.
Unbeknownst to the Kennedy Highlands resident, the baby animal climbed into their radiator grill while the car was in Breezewood, Pennsylvania.
The kitten ended up on an unplanned 100-mile road trip to Kennedy Highlands, per CBS.
"Thanks to the teamwork and quick response of Officers Ficarri and Peterson, along with road department workers Jim Gallagher and Todd Castlevetter, the little traveler was safely rescued," the department added in their Facebook post.
"A big thank‑you to everyone involved for their care and effort."
Stowaway cat has found a foster home
After its 100-mile adventure, the kitten is staying with the resident's next-door neighbor.
"I'm not sure if she's gonna keep it or find a home for it, but she's gonna foster it until we figure out what's going on with it," Police Chief Anthony Bruni of Kennedy Township said.
While the kitten's fate is still up in the air, the little stowaway has a name. The cat's now called "Breezy" after Breezewood, according to Police Chief Anthony Bruni.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Kennedy Township Police Department