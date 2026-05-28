Kitten miraculously survives an accidental 100-mile joyride!

Breezewood, Pennsylvania – This lucky baby cat survived what must have been a very wild ride. A poor kitten accidentally traveled across Pennsylvania after it climbed into a car's radiator grill.

This lucky baby cat survived what must have been a very wild ride! © Screenshot/Facebook/Kennedy Township Police Department

"This morning, our police department received an unusual call: a baby kitten was found stuck in the grill of a resident’s car in Kennedy Highlands," wrote the Kennedy Township Police Department on Facebook.

Unbeknownst to the Kennedy Highlands resident, the baby animal climbed into their radiator grill while the car was in Breezewood, Pennsylvania.

The kitten ended up on an unplanned 100-mile road trip to Kennedy Highlands, per CBS.

"Thanks to the teamwork and quick response of Officers Ficarri and Peterson, along with road department workers Jim Gallagher and Todd Castlevetter, the little traveler was safely rescued," the department added in their Facebook post.

"A big thank‑you to everyone involved for their care and effort."