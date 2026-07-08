Man spots drowning kitten during oceanside stroll – but can he get to her before it's too late?
Kuzulimanı, Turkey – The romantic evening stroll of a couple from Turkey took an unexpected turn when they suddenly saw something shocking drifting in the waves. It was a poor little little kitten! Could they get to her in time?
For Aykut Balli and his wife, it was just an everyday trip to the sea.
"It’s a spot where we go every evening," the man from Kuzulimanı told The Dodo.
The atmosphere was peaceful, with children playing by the water.
Then everything changed in an instant when Aykut’s partner suddenly saw a tiny kitten drifting in the water.
"I felt an overwhelming urge to act. It felt as if my own child were in the water," Aykut recalled.
Even though he hadn’t planned to go for a swim, he immediately jumped into the waves to rescue the little furball.
"It’s a living creature," the heroic man explained. "I jumped in without a second thought."
Fortunately, the rescue was successful, and Aykut was able to bring the small cat safely back to shore.
What will happen to the stray cats?
The couple dried off the four‑legged friend and let it warm up on their car’s heater.
Then the good news kept coming – Aykut was also able to locate the kitten’s mother nearby and hand the rescued baby over to her.
"Once I was sure she was OK, I reunited her with her mother," he said.
"The next morning, I bought some food and checked on the kitten's health," the kind man continued.
"Thankfully, the little rascal is doing well!"
To give the two animals a happy ending, he and his wife are now working to get the cats off the street forever.
"We have a great plan in the works to help our cute little friends," the animal lover said. "They’re going to have a home of their own."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@gokceadamedya