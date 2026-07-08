Man spots drowning kitten during oceanside stroll – but can he get to her before it's too late?

Kuzulimanı, Turkey – The romantic evening stroll of a couple from Turkey took an unexpected turn when they suddenly saw something shocking drifting in the waves. It was a poor little little kitten ! Could they get to her in time?

Aykut Balli rescued a tiny kitten from the water after he and his wife spotted the animal struggling. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gokceadamedya

For Aykut Balli and his wife, it was just an everyday trip to the sea.

"It’s a spot where we go every evening," the man from Kuzulimanı told The Dodo.

The atmosphere was peaceful, with children playing by the water.

Then everything changed in an instant when Aykut’s partner suddenly saw a tiny kitten drifting in the water.

"I felt an overwhelming urge to act. It felt as if my own child were in the water," Aykut recalled.

Even though he hadn’t planned to go for a swim, he immediately jumped into the waves to rescue the little furball.

"It’s a living creature," the heroic man explained. "I jumped in without a second thought."

Fortunately, the rescue was successful, and Aykut was able to bring the small cat safely back to shore.