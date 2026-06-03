Man throws kittens out of moving car on busy highway in horrific act of cruelty

Homewood, Alabama – These are scenes that tear your heart apart. A 21‑year‑old threw five tiny, helpless kittens out of a car window onto a deadly highway. There was no rescue for the little fur balls – they were brutally run over on the pavement.

21-year-old Thomas Ronald Liccione has been arrested over the horrific incident. © Screenshot/Facebook/Homewood Police Department

It happened on Saturday at around 1 PM in Alabama on the heavily trafficked Interstate 65.

While vehicles were moving at full speed, a car door or window opened, and the tiny creatures were simply flung onto the bare, scorching asphalt.

Horrified drivers had to watch the gruesome scene unfold and, in shock, called emergency services.

They tried to swerve away, but there was no hope. All five kittens were struck by the following vehicles and killed instantly.

They died alone and frightened in the rush‑hour traffic, and the heartless driver simply floored the accelerator.

Thankfully, police caught him shortly afterward. The alleged cat killer, Thomas Ronald Liccione (21) from Birmingham, was immediately taken away in handcuffs.

The young man is now behind bars in Jefferson County over the horrifying act. He is charged with aggravated animal cruelty. He would only be released on bail of $15,000.