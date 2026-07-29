Missing cat reappears after two years, but she can't stay!

New Jersey, Philadelphia – About two years after cat Willow escaped from her family's yard in New Jersey, she reappeared in the exact same spot. Unfortunately, her return wasn't the wonderful family reunion you would hope for – there was a problem!

Willow had to have most of her fur shaved after she returned because several injuries needed treatment. © Screenshot/Instagram/@fosterthefurbabies

Two years ago, Willow ran away because her family had adopted a dog. Two years later, when she returned, the dog was still there, and Willow wasn't happy.

As a result, Willow was temporarily placed with an animal rescue, Foster the Furbabies, which had placed Willow with the family two years earlier.

"We were not made aware of this, so we were super shocked to get a call from the vet about her microchip," Foster the Furbabies said as Love Meow reported.

The animal rescuers weren't just shocked – they were concerned about the cat's condition.

Two of Willow's wounds needed treatment, and the poor kitty had to get shaved. A review of her blood convinced the vets to put her on meds. Luckily, the wandering cat is now on the mend.

Despite the cat's miraculous return, the animal rescuers knew that a real return to her former home wasn't the best course for Willow.