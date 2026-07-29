Missing cat reappears after two years, but she can't stay!
New Jersey, Philadelphia – About two years after cat Willow escaped from her family's yard in New Jersey, she reappeared in the exact same spot. Unfortunately, her return wasn't the wonderful family reunion you would hope for – there was a problem!
Two years ago, Willow ran away because her family had adopted a dog. Two years later, when she returned, the dog was still there, and Willow wasn't happy.
As a result, Willow was temporarily placed with an animal rescue, Foster the Furbabies, which had placed Willow with the family two years earlier.
"We were not made aware of this, so we were super shocked to get a call from the vet about her microchip," Foster the Furbabies said as Love Meow reported.
The animal rescuers weren't just shocked – they were concerned about the cat's condition.
Two of Willow's wounds needed treatment, and the poor kitty had to get shaved. A review of her blood convinced the vets to put her on meds. Luckily, the wandering cat is now on the mend.
Despite the cat's miraculous return, the animal rescuers knew that a real return to her former home wasn't the best course for Willow.
Willow is looking for a new family to love
The Foster the Furbabies team knew that Willow shouldn’t go back to her old home.
"It has been years now, and it doesn't seem fair to put her into the same situation she was desperate to escape from," the rescue explained.
"This is not an easy decision, but we believe it's for the best."
Foster the Furbabies placed Willow with a foster mother named Kerianne in Philadelphia.
Unfortunately, Willow is still looking for a loving forever home.
On Instagram, her rescuers lamented: “Miss Willow has not received a single application! How is that possible?"
The cat's happy ending is, for now, still on hold. Hopefully it's coming soon!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@fosterthefurbabies