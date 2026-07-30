Rescue kitten goes viral for DIY wheelchair made of hotwheels and rulers – check the upgraded setup!
Cincinnati, Ohio – Because the tiny rescue kitten Gelato couldn't stand or walk, a caretaker quickly built a wheelchair for him out of cardboard, rulers, tape, and tiny toy cars. The unusual contraption went viral on social media!
When little Gelato was taken in by the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter, he was still too small for the existing animal wheelchairs available.
Therefore, lead veterinary assistant Mallory Smith crafted a custom mobility aid from simple materials.
The improvised device allowed the tiny cat to move around on his own for the first time.
Photos and videos of the contraption thrilled animal lovers worldwide.
The massive attention had tangible results, and the kitty now has some spiffy new wheels!
The internet celebrates Gelato the kitten's progress
"Thanks to everyone who liked, shared, and helped spread the word about Gelato, this little guy now has a 3D-printed custom wheelchair made especially for him,” the shelter gushed in an update.
"Your shares truly make a difference and help us reach the people who can help animals like Gelato," they added. "From rulers, zip ties, and Hot Wheels to a custom 3D-printed wheelchair, Gelato is officially on the move!"
The update also generated excitement online. Thousands of users celebrated Gelato's progress and commented on how deeply his story had moved them.
Today, the little kitty is far more mobile with his new wheelchair, showcasing what compassion, creativity, and the support of an engaged online community can achieve.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cincyanimalcare