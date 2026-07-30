Rescue kitten goes viral for DIY wheelchair made of hotwheels and rulers – check the upgraded setup!

Cincinnati, Ohio – Because the tiny rescue kitten Gelato couldn't stand or walk, a caretaker quickly built a wheelchair for him out of cardboard, rulers, tape, and tiny toy cars. The unusual contraption went viral on social media!

Gelato the cat can now enjoy his custom‑made 3D‑printed wheelchair. © Screenshot/Instagram/@cincyanimalcare

When little Gelato was taken in by the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter, he was still too small for the existing animal wheelchairs available.

Therefore, lead veterinary assistant Mallory Smith crafted a custom mobility aid from simple materials.

The improvised device allowed the tiny cat to move around on his own for the first time.

Photos and videos of the contraption thrilled animal lovers worldwide.

The massive attention had tangible results, and the kitty now has some spiffy new wheels!