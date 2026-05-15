Rescue kitten is all alone in the world – then he meets this sweet "mentor" cat

Las Vegas, Nevada - Charlie the kitten was left abandoned in a cardboard box outside an animal shelter in Las Vegas. There wasn't even a note! Would he ever be able to trust again?

Baby cat Charlie urgently needed help when he came into care. © Screenshot/Instagram/@myfosterkittens

He soon ended up with Nikki, a foster mom from the animal welfare organization Hearts Alive Village.

The kind woman knew that little Charlie would need around-the-clock care as he had to be bottle-fed.

"When he first came to me, he was a little over two weeks old. As he got older and started to scoot around more, he started to have more energy," the foster mother told Love Meow in an interview.

However, she saw a potential behavioral problem on the horizon.

"Kittens that are single without their mates view their caretaker as their littermate. It’s important to redirect their behavior so they don’t get used to biting hands," Nikki explained.

Fortunately, she already had an idea of who could help her: a "permanent in-house foster cat" named Wallace!