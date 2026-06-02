Shelter workers are horrified at condition of surrendered cat: "A case we truly have never witnessed before"

Blasdell, New York – What was the bigger shock? The emaciated cat ’s appearance when she was surrendered last month at the Ten Lives Club in Blasdell, New York – or the indifference of her owner, who just wanted to get rid of her?

The neglected cat was completely matted when it arrived at the Ten Lives Club. © Screenshot/Instagram/@10livesclub

"A cat was brought in a tub with three little holes poked out, and when we looked inside we could not believe our eyes," the team wrote on Facebook.

"A once beautiful Calico queen was sitting inside, with mats on her back in a case we truly have never witnessed before."

The owner's statements matched this sad sight. At first he said that after six years he no longer wanted to take care of the animal.

Then he admitted that he had never actually done so.

"They stated she was 'too scared' to be groomed, and didn’t bother to take her to a groomer or vet," added the Ten Lives Club.

Fortunately, the previous owner surrendered the poor cat before it was too late for her.