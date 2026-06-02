Shelter workers are horrified at condition of surrendered cat: "A case we truly have never witnessed before"
Blasdell, New York – What was the bigger shock? The emaciated cat’s appearance when she was surrendered last month at the Ten Lives Club in Blasdell, New York – or the indifference of her owner, who just wanted to get rid of her?
"A cat was brought in a tub with three little holes poked out, and when we looked inside we could not believe our eyes," the team wrote on Facebook.
"A once beautiful Calico queen was sitting inside, with mats on her back in a case we truly have never witnessed before."
The owner's statements matched this sad sight. At first he said that after six years he no longer wanted to take care of the animal.
Then he admitted that he had never actually done so.
"They stated she was 'too scared' to be groomed, and didn’t bother to take her to a groomer or vet," added the Ten Lives Club.
Fortunately, the previous owner surrendered the poor cat before it was too late for her.
Were rescuers able to help Rosie the cat?
The animal protectors decided to name the roughly 10‑year‑old cat Rosie.
Then a lot of work lay ahead for the Ten Lives Club’s medical team.
"She was given a complete shave, and the photos you see is truly all the mats and fur that was on her. She also has ingrown nails and her fur was dirty and smelled like urine," the rescuers said on Facebook.
"We gave her all her updated vaccines, a full shave, trimmed her nails and just provided her with love and affection the entire time."
All of that didn’t immediately lead to a breakthrough, however.
After everything she had been through, Rosie remained very shy and withdrawn, and wasn't eating.
"But after we spent one-on-one time with her and gave her a yummy treat, she warmed right up," the team said.
Now the shelter staff hopes to find a good home for Rosie as soon as possible. What matters most to them is that she spends the rest of her life in a place where she will be safe and cared for at last.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@10livesclub