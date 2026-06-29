Sick stray cat peers inside home full of kitties – and what happens next is heartwarming!

Memphis, Tennessee - A lone, stray cat appeared at a woman's front door, where three other kitties had already made themselves at home. As a viral clip shows, the poor stray looked tired and sick, and the story behind it is completely moving.

Charles the cat stood at the door. Inside, Jaclyn Andersen's cats were watching... © Screenshot/Instagram/@jacnpat

Jaclyn Andersen from Memphis, Tennessee, told The Dodo why the tomcat surprised her.

"[He] showed up in the middle of the night," the animal lover recounted.

"The first thing I noticed was those ginormous tomcat cheeks. They were pretty hard to miss," she added.

The reason for the regular visits: Andersen set out cat food for the neighborhood strays every evening.

But Charles, as she eventually named the stray, behaved very differently from his fellow cats.

"I noticed it seemed like he was sleeping on the doormat for an entire hour… it was just very odd behavior because most of the ferals are usually very skittish," she said.

A few days later, Charles began sending fairly obvious signals.