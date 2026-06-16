Stolen felines reunited with owners after Vietnam cat-meat bust

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - More than 40 abducted cats have been reunited with owners after Vietnam police busted a feline theft ring and rescued 400 pets destined to be slaughtered for food, an animal rights group said Tuesday.

Cats seized by police are pictured at a facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a photo taken on June 15, 2026. © HANDOUT / HUMANE WORLD FOR ANIMALS VIETNAM / AFP

Nine people were arrested last week in connection with the "criminal group specializing in stealing and collecting cats," according to the official newspaper of the Ho Chi Minh City police.

Authorities clawed back more than 400 live cats and 80 dead ones preserved on ice, the newspaper said. They seized another 21 cats from a separate facility.

Consumption of dogs and cats is legal in Vietnam, where many restaurants openly advertise the meat – however, vendors are required to obtain certificates showing the origin of the animals.

Police said they swooped on the gang after responding to rampant pet thefts in Ho Chin Minh City, and the suspects confessed to luring and trapping the cats over three years across southern Vietnam.

At least 40 of the pinched pets have been reunited with their owners, Humane World for Animals said in a Tuesday statement, praising police for "decisive action that has saved the lives of so many animals."

However, it said around 100 of the rescued cats "later perished due to what they have endured."

"While efforts are continuing to reunite stolen cats with their families, our main concern is for the cats who remain at the police station as evidence during the prosecution," Humane World for Animal's Karanvir Kukreja said, according to the statement.