Stray cat shocks neighborhood with what's in her mouth – and that's just the beginning

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles, California – Kate and most of her neighbors had assumed that their local stray cat was a boy. But soon, the feline showed up with a kitten in its mouth, and that was only the beginning!

How did the cat get here? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@picklesfosters The Californian has been looking after the stray cats in her neighborhood for a while, and she even gave this one a special nickname: "The Mayor." "We all thought she was male, so it was very surprising to everyone when my neighbor texted and said she had kittens on his roof!" Kate told The Dodo in an interview. The mother cat knew her kittens weren't safe there, so "The Mayor" started relocating the little ones. Dogs Dog owner makes heartshattering mistake while half-asleep: "She was convinced we abandoned her" Where she took her kittens caused even more excitement.

Stray cat goes viral "transporting" little kitten

"The Mayor" had one of her kittens in her mouth – but that was only the beginning. © Screenshot/Instagram/@picklesfosters "It was a total surprise; we thought she could've moved them farther or into someone else's property, but luckily she moved them right to me," Kate told the pet magazine. The stray had dropped three little fur bundles in a shed in Kate's yard. However, they weren't really safe there either, so Kate fetched them into her house – something The Mayor didn't quite approve of! Cats Cat-obsessed sisters hilariously convince parents to keep kitten with "rescue" ruse "She would not let me touch her babies for the first few weeks. She was very protective of her kittens after the whole ordeal to get them inside," the animal lover explained. In the end, The Mayor turned out to be a sweetheart.