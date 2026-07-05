Forest Park, Illinois – When animal rescuers double‑checked Blue's microchip, they could hardly believe what they found. The poor little stray cat had been through so much!

Blue the cat lived in a cardboard box, tethered in front of her owners' house. © Screenshot/Facebook/April’s Kittens

Blue was rescued at the end of May by the organization April’s Kittens, which is based in Forest Park, Illinois.

The poor little animal had been found neglected and leashed in a cardboard box outside its owners’ house.

Animal rights activist Anna initially struggled to convince the owners to hand Blue over to her.

However, after she sought help from the Chicago Police Department, Blue’s owners finally signed the necessary paperwork and let the little darling go.

When Anna arrived at the shelter with her new furry friend, she and her colleagues checked Blue's microchip.

To their surprise, Blue was registered to different owners at a different address!

Having recovered from the shock, the team is now trying to get in touch with them as quickly as possible.