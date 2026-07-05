Stray cat's microchip shows rescuers a shocking secret – how did this happen to her?
Forest Park, Illinois – When animal rescuers double‑checked Blue's microchip, they could hardly believe what they found. The poor little stray cat had been through so much!
Blue was rescued at the end of May by the organization April’s Kittens, which is based in Forest Park, Illinois.
The poor little animal had been found neglected and leashed in a cardboard box outside its owners’ house.
Animal rights activist Anna initially struggled to convince the owners to hand Blue over to her.
However, after she sought help from the Chicago Police Department, Blue’s owners finally signed the necessary paperwork and let the little darling go.
When Anna arrived at the shelter with her new furry friend, she and her colleagues checked Blue's microchip.
To their surprise, Blue was registered to different owners at a different address!
Having recovered from the shock, the team is now trying to get in touch with them as quickly as possible.
Animal rescue posts Blue the cat's story on Facebook
After numerous attempts, disappointment set in.
Blue's previous owners seemed uninterested in a reunion and simply didn't respond at all.
There was, however, another problem – Blue was desperately afraid of people after everything she'd been through.
"She was definitely untrusting at first," April, the organization’s founder, explained in an interview with Love Meow.
"Did not want me to touch her. I worked with her every day, just talking to her and showing her I was a safe person."
The rescue worker persisted, repeatedly trying to show Blue she was a friend.
After a while, something finally fell into place and trust was earned. Blue will even let people pet her now!
"Now she free-ranges our building and is such a confident girl," April said.
Ultimately, Blue the cat still has to find a permanent placement in a new, stable home. As for who her owners might end up being, third time's the charm!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/April’s Kittens