Street cat begs woman to adopt her – then she has a terrifying thought

Jamie Noel Bartek was out with her daughter when a stray cat ran towards them in the middle of the street. The woman had never owned a kitty in her life. Bingley, as she later named him, had already firmly chosen the Bartek family as his own!

Love at first sight: Jamie Noel Bartek didn't want to give Bingley the cat back shortly after their first chance encounter. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jamienoelb

A TikTok video from mid-May tells the story of the furry friend.

He didn't let up, following them around until Jamie eventually took the flea-infested stray home with her.

"He was starving, dirty, and banged up. And we couldn't leave him," reads onscreen text.

In the video, Jamie and her daughter can be seen sitting in the car together with the cat.

"He just wanted to curl up by my neck," the mother writes in onscreen text.

"He wanted to be a new member of our family."

She then waited outside at home with the cat before her husband came to help. Only then did she take Bingley to the anti-flea bath, according to the woman.

But then the mother thought of something that could change everything... did Bingley belong to someone? Did he perhaps have a microchip?

According to Jamie, the family was nervous to find out the truth – but they knew they had to find out for sure.