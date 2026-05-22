Street cat is fed by kind store owners – and his display of gratitude melts hearts!

Rize, Turkey - This sweet story shows what can happen when you don't ignore an animal in need. Thanks to a viral video, a cat and his favorite human in Turkey have become global sensations.

Store owner Ferhat Hayat takes good care of the local street cat. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hayat_ticaret53

It all started about a year ago, when Ferhat Hayat opened a store in Rize, Turkey, with his father.

A few days after opening, an orange cat began roaming around outside the store door, and the two men decided to take care of the animal.

"We fed him well and made sure his belly was full. He hung out all day," Ferhat recalled in a chat with The Dodo.

After closing time, the pair also made sure the cat had a comfortable place to sleep outside "so he wouldn't get cold."

The next morning, the kitty snuck into the store again – and became part of the store's inventory from then on!

"He's been with us ever since," Ferhat said. Nobody had the heart to send him away!