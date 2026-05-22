Street cat is fed by kind store owners – and his display of gratitude melts hearts!
Rize, Turkey - This sweet story shows what can happen when you don't ignore an animal in need. Thanks to a viral video, a cat and his favorite human in Turkey have become global sensations.
It all started about a year ago, when Ferhat Hayat opened a store in Rize, Turkey, with his father.
A few days after opening, an orange cat began roaming around outside the store door, and the two men decided to take care of the animal.
"We fed him well and made sure his belly was full. He hung out all day," Ferhat recalled in a chat with The Dodo.
After closing time, the pair also made sure the cat had a comfortable place to sleep outside "so he wouldn't get cold."
The next morning, the kitty snuck into the store again – and became part of the store's inventory from then on!
"He's been with us ever since," Ferhat said. Nobody had the heart to send him away!
Cat shows his gratitude with adorable daily routine!
Thanks to the store owners, the animal has now received all the necessary vaccinations and is regularly checked by a vet.
The feline regular has also been given a name: Şakir.
The cat continues to lead a free life on the street and explores the neighborhood during the day, but he now knows where he can always return: to Ferhat's store.
The duo has even developed a sweet ritual: every day, Şakir jumps onto the sales counter and hugs the clerk.
"Whenever he looks at me, I open my arms, and he comes over to hug my neck," the animal lover explained.
It's almost as if the cat wants to thank his rescuer for his generosity – each and every day!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@hayat_ticaret53