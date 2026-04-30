Tiny cat has vets stumped over mystery medical condition – can they save her from being put down?

Shamong, New Jersey - At just one year old, Blueberry the cat was so ill that her owner took her to Out of the Woods Rescue to have her euthanized. However, the staff decided that this was going a step too far. Nevertheless, they were faced with a medical mystery when they took a look at the furry friend.

Blueberry the cat came to the shelter with a long list of health problems. © Screenshot/Facebook/Out of the Woods NJ Rescue

"She was struggling with severe allergies and secondary bacterial infections," explained Diane Nobles, co-founder of Out of the Woods Rescue, in an interview with The Dodo.

"She was so itchy she was licking and scratching herself raw!"

However, this was no reason for the team to euthanize the kitty.

Instead, they put claw caps on Blueberry so that she could no longer scratch herself.

They also gave her medication and put the animal patient on a special diet.

And indeed, Blueberry began to recover; the therapy was clearly having a positive effect.

"We finally got her skin to an impeccable place – no raw areas, no infection, full hair growth, and were ready to put her up for adoption," Nobles told the animal site.

But then the team made an unexpected discovery that threw everything off kilter again.