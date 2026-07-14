Tiny cat looks like a newborn kitten in shocking medical mystery! Why won't she grow?

Virginia – When she first saw "Silver Stub" the teeny tiny cat , it was immediately clear that the animal wasn’t as young as she looks. Can veterinary assistant Ellen Carozzo find out what's going on with her?

Silver Stub the cat looks a bit like a newborn kitten – but she's already past that stage! © Screenshot/Instagram/@thecatlvt

The animal had been placed with Carozzo for foster care by the Prince William County Animal Shelter in Northern Virginia.

There, staff had suspected that Silver Stub suffered from a thyroid disorder.

But a blood test revealed a completely different picture – something far rarer.

According to Love Meow, Silver Stub has been diagnosed with the rare condition pituitary dwarfism. This disorder is so uncommon in cats that few veterinarians ever encounter it.

The disorder results in insufficient production of growth hormone, causing the cats to look like kittens even in adulthood.

On Instagram, Carozza vowed to write and publish a medical report so that veterinarians worldwide can learn from Silver Stub's story and continue to help rare cases like hers in the future.

The vet worker also called for donations of $10,000 to fund hormone therapy for Silver Stub.