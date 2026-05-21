Toddler says goodbye to beloved dying cat – now he's grieving in the most bittersweet way

Los Angeles, California - Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil were told that their 2-year-old son wouldn't remember their cat Skye after she died last year. Many thought he'd been too young to have memories of the kitty. Here's how little Taj is proving them wrong.

Little Taj was just one year old when he had to say goodbye to Skye the cat forever. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

Some time now has passed since Skye the kitty's death, and Fifi shows in a viral video how her son has dealt with his grief since her passing.

The vid begins with a few clips of Taj and Skye together in life.

After the cat's passing, however, it soon becomes clear that the small boy has still not forgotten his beloved pet.

He even toddles around the house with a soft toy cat that he pretends is the dearly departed animal.

The special thing is that you can literally see Taj growing up more with each clip. His hair, in particular, gets longer from scene to scene.

The only constant is that the little boy always carries his stuffed "Skye" plush toy with him, dragging it along from one activity to the next.

Fifi is deeply touched by this, noting that "he asks about her everyday" in the video's caption.