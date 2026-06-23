Trapped cat is saved by café owner after meowing through the walls!
South Korea – Where did that sound come from? Sunny Song from South Korea wondered, together with his family, about the helpless-sounding meowing in his café, Sunnyhouse. He eventually traced it to a specific spot behind a wooden wall. Soon after, he tried to break it open...
In a viral TikTok, the South Korean documents his rescue effort. It takes a while for the hole to become big enough, but finally, a kitten crawls out!
Proudly, Song lifts it up, delighted to have freed the animal.
"Wall-E is so adorable, I took him home," the cat lover told The Dodo, revealing the creature's adorable name.
"I already have three more cats that I also rescued from a café. They all love him. He's very easygoing, he loves being petted, he’s very playful," Song continued.
But why was the youngster even sitting behind the wall?
Wall-E's recuse goes viral on TikTok
According to Song, Wall-E was one of four kittens from a stray cat named Zara. She had taken the only healthy kitten and fled with it, leaving the other three frail ones to fend for themselves.
Wall‑E lived briefly on the café’s roof.
"There was a hole that was connected to our wall, and he fell behind the wall," Song explained.
Unfortunately, the man could only rescue Wall‑E in the end. The other sick furballs didn't make it.
Nevertheless, the man is now overwhelmed with joy.
"Everybody loves him," Song gushed. "He's already doing the best he can do because he's luring everybody to come to Sunnyhouse."
Meanwhile, Wall‑E has also managed to captivate the TikTok audience. The video of his quirky rescue has already garnered more than a million views!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sunnyhousekr