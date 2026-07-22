Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2026: Cat has dramatic – and very vocal – reaction to bathtime!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a cat made his disapproval of bathtime very clear to his owner!

In the clip, the cat mom attempts to reassure her pet, telling him that it's okay and that he's "in a safe place."

But the orange kitty immediately breaks into a response that sounds just like a human saying, "Noooo!"

"It was in fact not ok," one user joked in the comments.

Check it out: