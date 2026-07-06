Cowabunga! Farmer takes baby cow to the beach in adorable viral video

Coffs Harbour, Australia - Farmer Brooke Atkins decided to bring her cow Matilda to a beach on Australia's Mid North Coast, along with her darling doggo . How did the calf react to such a strange new environment? It was extraordinary!

Farmer Brooke Atkins was recently at the beach with her cow, Matilda. © Screenshot/Instagram/@brookey_atkins

A video recently went viral on Instagram, showing the baby cow's genuine reaction to the beach.

In it, Matilda – who is wearing a leash – practically drags her owner along, wanting to get to the see as quickly as possible!

Once at the water's edge, she lets loose, curiously inspects everything, and frolics around.

Clearly, she's enjoying the life of a beach bum.

"She absolutely loved it," her owner told reporters on Channel Nine's Today program.

"The double-takes are hilarious," she added, laughing.

But how did farmer Atkins even come up with the idea of taking her cow to the beach?