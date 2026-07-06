Cowabunga! Farmer takes baby cow to the beach in adorable viral video
Coffs Harbour, Australia - Farmer Brooke Atkins decided to bring her cow Matilda to a beach on Australia's Mid North Coast, along with her darling doggo. How did the calf react to such a strange new environment? It was extraordinary!
A video recently went viral on Instagram, showing the baby cow's genuine reaction to the beach.
In it, Matilda – who is wearing a leash – practically drags her owner along, wanting to get to the see as quickly as possible!
Once at the water's edge, she lets loose, curiously inspects everything, and frolics around.
Clearly, she's enjoying the life of a beach bum.
"She absolutely loved it," her owner told reporters on Channel Nine's Today program.
"The double-takes are hilarious," she added, laughing.
But how did farmer Atkins even come up with the idea of taking her cow to the beach?
Instagram video featuring cow's beach outing reaches millions of viewers
It was a guilty conscience that drove her to do it.
Atkins regularly goes out on beach trips with her horses, leaving little Matilda alone in the stable each time.
In this case, the woman used her horse trailer to give the cow a little outing as well!
At the beach, she delighted in the looks she got from other people.
According to Atkins, it was pretty amusing to see how other beachgoers stared at her posse in confusion.
But cute little Matilda wasn't only an eye‑catcher at the beach.
Since the Instagram video went live, she has racked up millions of views online!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brookey_atkins