Cruise ship brings harrowing discovery as dead pregnant whale is found lodged on the vessel

Seward, Alaska – When Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas docked in Alaska, authorities spotted a dead fin whale lodged at the ship's bow. Even more tragic, the massive female was pregnant.

The fin whale was dissected after being recovered on a beach near Seward. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. © Screenshot/Facebook/

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the carcass was discovered on Friday. Experts believe the whale was struck by the ocean liner while it was underway and then became lodged on the ship's bow.

The dead marine mammal was towed to a nearby beach after arrival, where specialists performed an autopsy.

Investigators are now looking into the incident. NOAA has urged the public to stay away from the investigation area and not to take any parts of the animal. Collecting tissue or any other remains of the whale is illegal in the US.

Royal Caribbean confirmed the incident and said it was distressed by the collision. The cruise line immediately notified authorities and is fully cooperating with investigators.

"We are saddened to hear that one of our ships struck a whale while on its way to Seward. We take any impact to marine ecosystems very seriously," the company said in a statement to People.

Fin whales are the second‑largest animals on Earth after blue whales. The species is protected and considered endangered.

Experts view ship collisions as one of the biggest threats to its populations. According to NOAA, fin whales are among the whale species most frequently struck by large vessels.