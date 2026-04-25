Curious bear stuck in tree needs rescue – and it ends with a spectacular fall!

Albany, New York - A curious black bear has kept an entire neighborhood in Albany on tenterhooks – and himself too! What began as a nocturnal excursion ended in a spectacular rescue mission high up in the treetops.

The black bear finally fell out of the tree several hours after being stunned. © Screenshot/Facebook/Albany Police Department

At around 2 AM, the young bear climbed into a tree that was barely higher than a two-story house, as the New York Post reports.

The next morning, it was clear that he wasn't coming down any time soon. Concerned residents alerted the police, and suddenly, a quiet residential area became a stage for an animal drama!

Onlookers flocked to the scene as emergency services and wildlife experts devised a plan.

The decision: the bear had to be stunned. No sooner said than done – but what happened next surprised everyone. Instead of falling down immediately, the animal remained dazed in the tree for almost two hours, even climbing further and clinging on tenaciously.

A large net was stretched under the tree as a precaution, and then came the moment everyone was waiting for: a branch suddenly broke under the weight of the animal.

The bear lost his grip, fell, and landed on a lower branch, as if he were gathering its strength. Seconds later, it was over: the animal let go and plunged into the prepared net.