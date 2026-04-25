Curious bear stuck in tree needs rescue – and it ends with a spectacular fall!

By Calvin Schröder

Albany, New York - A curious black bear has kept an entire neighborhood in Albany on tenterhooks – and himself too! What began as a nocturnal excursion ended in a spectacular rescue mission high up in the treetops.

The black bear finally fell out of the tree several hours after being stunned.
The black bear finally fell out of the tree several hours after being stunned.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Albany Police Department

At around 2 AM, the young bear climbed into a tree that was barely higher than a two-story house, as the New York Post reports.

The next morning, it was clear that he wasn't coming down any time soon. Concerned residents alerted the police, and suddenly, a quiet residential area became a stage for an animal drama!

Onlookers flocked to the scene as emergency services and wildlife experts devised a plan.

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The decision: the bear had to be stunned. No sooner said than done – but what happened next surprised everyone. Instead of falling down immediately, the animal remained dazed in the tree for almost two hours, even climbing further and clinging on tenaciously.

A large net was stretched under the tree as a precaution, and then came the moment everyone was waiting for: a branch suddenly broke under the weight of the animal.

The bear lost his grip, fell, and landed on a lower branch, as if he were gathering its strength. Seconds later, it was over: the animal let go and plunged into the prepared net.

The little climber was rescued safely and would later be returned to the wilds of the Catskill Mountains.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Albany Police Department

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