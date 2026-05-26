"Curious" dolphin charms French town – but experts are concerned

Saint-Jean-De-Luz, France - A young bottlenose dolphin has taken up residence in the waters of the French beach town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, delighting locals and tourists while raising concerns about the animal 's safety.

A female dolphin swims among bathers near the beach in the bay of Saint-Jean de Luz, southwestern France, on April 24, 2026. © GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

The female cetacean has been lingering just off the southwestern town's central beach since mid-October.

On a recent morning, with the heat already intense and the beach crowded, a dolphin's fin was seen regularly rising above the water just a few meters from the shore, weaving among the swimmers.

Pascale Fossecave, an oceanographer and the city's deputy for environmental affairs who has been observing the animal, said she had apparently been expelled from her pod.

The dolphin has been seeking "social interaction," readily approaching the shore and displaying a marked "curiosity toward humans," Fossecave said.

Measuring over two meters in length and weighing between 440 and 550 pounds, the dolphin is believed to be between six and eight years old and has not yet reached maturity, she added.

"The reason why she came here escapes us," Fossecave said.

"These animals do not get lost. They can communicate over distances of up to 20 kilometers [12.4 miles]," she added. "We know she can hear the other animals."