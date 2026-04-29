Dead bald eagles prompt foul play investigation in Michigan
Delta County, Michigan - An official investigation is underway after five bald eagles were found dead in the same Michigan area, with officials believing the animals didn't die of natural causes.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Monday issued statement asking for the public's help in determining what killed five eagles.
"The eagles did not die from natural causes, predators, or vehicle collisions," said First Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR Law Enforcement supervisor, in the notice.
On Facebook, officials called the situation a "troubling case."
The birds were discovered between April 3 and 17 in Michigan's Garden Peninsula, an area which runs from Delta County and is bordered by Lake Michigan and Big Bay de Noc.
America's iconic bird is protected by both state and federal laws, and harming these animals can result in prosecution.
Michigan penalties can include a 90 days in jail, fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 per bird, and reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle, according to the DNR's notice.
The agency says that anyone with a tip that leads to the arrest and prosecution of any individuals responsible may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also remain anonymous.
Cover photo: screenshot/facebook/Michigan Department of Natural Resources