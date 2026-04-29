Dead bald eagles prompt foul play investigation in Michigan

Delta County, Michigan - An official investigation is underway after five bald eagles were found dead in the same Michigan area, with officials believing the animals didn't die of natural causes.

A foul play investigation is afoot after five bald eagles were found dead in the same area of Michigan. © screenshot/facebook/Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Monday issued statement asking for the public's help in determining what killed five eagles.

"The eagles did not die from natural causes, predators, or vehicle collisions," said First Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR Law Enforcement supervisor, in the notice.

On Facebook, officials called the situation a "troubling case."

The birds were discovered between April 3 and 17 in Michigan's Garden Peninsula, an area which runs from Delta County and is bordered by Lake Michigan and Big Bay de Noc.

America's iconic bird is protected by both state and federal laws, and harming these animals can result in prosecution.

Michigan penalties can include a 90 days in jail, fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 per bird, and reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle, according to the DNR's notice.

