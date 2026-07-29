Deadly animal danger spotted hiding in a photo of children playing – disaster was inches away!
Victoria, Australia – The carefree mood after a walk with her children took a terrifying turn for a mother from Australia when she saw in the photos that her little ones were only steps away from a deadly animal danger.
The photos sent to snake catcher Barry Goldsmith actually depict an idyllic scene: two small children strolling hand‑in‑hand along a sandy path, bathed in glorious sunshine, deep within a forest.
When their mother Alanna later looked at the snapshots, she suddenly realized that she had missed a shocking detail at the time they were taken.
A snake was, at that very moment, slithering right across the path, dangerously close to the unsuspecting children.
The Eastern brown snake was positioned right at the foot of Alanna’s son and could have attacked him without difficulty.
The consequences would have been fatal: the venom of this reptile is among the most potent of any land snake.
It can cause progressive paralysis, internal bleeding, kidney damage, and even cardiac arrest.
Clueless mother photographs children next to deadly danger
"I was sent the pics by the kid’s grandfather and wanted to use it as an opportunity to explain how to handle snake encounters as sightings continue to rise moving closer to summer," writes snake expert Barry on Facebook.
The Australian explains that the photos clearly show that snakes do not attack or chase people as long as they are not provoked.
"Fortunately the snake didn't see the kids as a threat as it watched them continue in their path oblivious to what had just happened," he said.
He hopes people will treat these reptiles with more respect instead of killing them outright.
In Australia, you would never be more than a kilometer away from a snake at any given time. That makes it all the more important to behave correctly.
If you spot a snake ahead, his advice is to stay calm, stop, and keep the animal in sight.
"Stay safe. Be nice to snakes," he urges.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Snake Catcher Victoria Australia