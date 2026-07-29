Deadly animal danger spotted hiding in a photo of children playing – disaster was inches away!

Victoria, Australia – The carefree mood after a walk with her children took a terrifying turn for a mother from Australia when she saw in the photos that her little ones were only steps away from a deadly animal danger.

The idyll is deceptive: lurking in this snapshot of a walk with children is a deadly animal danger. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Snake Catcher Victoria Australia

The photos sent to snake catcher Barry Goldsmith actually depict an idyllic scene: two small children strolling hand‑in‑hand along a sandy path, bathed in glorious sunshine, deep within a forest.

When their mother Alanna later looked at the snapshots, she suddenly realized that she had missed a shocking detail at the time they were taken.

A snake was, at that very moment, slithering right across the path, dangerously close to the unsuspecting children.

The Eastern brown snake was positioned right at the foot of Alanna’s son and could have attacked him without difficulty.

The consequences would have been fatal: the venom of this reptile is among the most potent of any land snake.

It can cause progressive paralysis, internal bleeding, kidney damage, and even cardiac arrest.