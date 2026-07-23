Do killer whales get a kick out of brutally bashing their dinner to bits?

Sydney, Australia – A group of killer whales has been documented bashing a sunfish to bits in an unusual underwater escapade, according to research released Thursday. Scientists say the footage offers never-before-seen insights into orca behavior.

Two massive orcas busted a huge fish to bits by ramming into it. © AFP/Olivier Morin

US-based NGO Beneath The Waves released a video showing one orca holding the tail of a sunfish, while its friend charges with full force into the rotund mola, exploding it into pieces.

The sunfish is already dead, don't worry – this isn't an elaborate murder ritual.

Researcher Kathryn Ayres said it might be an attempt to turn the fish into smaller bite-sized chunks.

"Or it could also just be for fun," she explained. "Orcas are known for playing with their food."

"Orcas often tear apart prey and share it with other members of the group, including calves and juveniles."

The antics were documented on two occasions in 2024 and 2025 off the Gulf of California, according to the research published in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Ethology.

Mark Peter Simmonds, director of science at OceanCare, likened it to "human formal meals where socializing as well as nutrition are in play."

"Perhaps it is similar to the time when the lead human at a formal meal would carve up the roast," he told AFP.