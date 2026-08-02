12-year-old dog's abandonment story has shelter worker in tears: "My heart is shattered!"

Hawaii - Staff at the Maui Humane Society rescued a male dog named Ruger from the street. The nearly 12-year-old dog didn't seem to have anyone in the world. One staff member, Cassondra, was particularly moved by the sad situation, and she took to TikTok to pour her heart out.

Ruger the dog was already at the shelter nine years ago. Now, at almost twelve years old, he has to endure it again. © Screenshot/TikTok/@cassondrachristman

"Oh Ruger! My heart is shattered!" Cassondra wrote in the caption of a TikTok featuring the sweet senior dog of the hour.

"12 years old and living out his life at the shelter 💔 ... He’s very friendly and sweet. Mellow of course. You all know why i hate seeing seniors in shelters. Well there’s lots of reasons but one main one," she said.

It’s widely known that older dogs have a hard time finding a new home.

Ruger was found wandering and lost, according to the TikTok, and "his previous owner did not return."



However, staff at the Humane Society recognized Ruger from 9 years ago, as he was in the shelter playgroup.

"Details of what happened in the intervening years are unknown," she wrote.

To make matters worse, unfortunately, it turns out that Ruger is ill, so it may become even harder for the four‑legged friend to win anyone over. Still, there is a glimmer of hope.

Cassondra’s TikTok videos are resonating well. In particular, on Wednesday, one of her clips featuring Ruger went viral, racking up over 12,000 views and counting.